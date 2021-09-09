Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.09 or 0.00150133 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $47.54 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.00300303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00184517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

