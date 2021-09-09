Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $69.93 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $56.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.93 or 0.00148807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00296555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00177061 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

