Bitcoin Private Hits 24 Hour Volume of $633.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $633.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00301062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00150296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00185214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

