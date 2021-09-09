Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Trading 41.4% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

