BitcoinHD Achieves Market Cap of $13.45 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $1.72 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00004773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00189737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.56 or 0.07338297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.65 or 0.99714912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00844124 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

