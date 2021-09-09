BitcoinZ 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,029.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $13,029.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00301502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00150177 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00186807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

