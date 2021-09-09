Bitradio 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $71,820.13 and approximately $53.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.14 or 0.00412257 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,328,782 coins and its circulating supply is 10,328,777 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars.

