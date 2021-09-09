BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Cap of $59,615.93

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 31.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $59,615.93 and $4.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.55 or 0.00450018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.85 or 0.00973945 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,704,356 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

