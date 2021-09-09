BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Achieves $2.72 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $425.83 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00068214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012988 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010549 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004942 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.