BitTube Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $616.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.39 or 0.00568205 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 320,834,230 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

