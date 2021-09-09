BitWhite (BTW) Tops One Day Volume of $139,340.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $124,043.64 and $139,340.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

