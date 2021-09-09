BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $930.77. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $902.25 and a 200-day moving average of $840.04. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

