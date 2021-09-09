BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $64,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $931.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,333. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $902.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $840.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.