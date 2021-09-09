BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $43.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.09 million and the highest is $44.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

