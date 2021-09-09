Blank Wallet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $495,481.00 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $495,481.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00068513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00191570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,753.33 or 0.99903191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.83 or 0.07215664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.20 or 0.00853017 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

