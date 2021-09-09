BLink (BLINK) Market Capitalization Tops $4.13 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. BLink has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $67,497.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLink has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00175093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00737433 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,460 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

