Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $412,465.02 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $412,465.02 and approximately $723.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00164368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044474 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

