Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Cap Tops $5.74 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $165,479.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00172942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044581 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.