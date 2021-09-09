Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. 438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

