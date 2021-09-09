Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) were up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 84,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 899,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,273,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $41,860,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $45,080,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,169,000.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

