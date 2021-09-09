bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

