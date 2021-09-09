bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Holdings Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.14% of bluebird bio worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 393.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

BLUE opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

