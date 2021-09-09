B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $31.82 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

