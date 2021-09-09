B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.