BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.75 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.37. The company had a trading volume of 649,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

