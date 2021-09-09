BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Declares Dividend of $3.20

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.1987 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $61.36 on Thursday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $76.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

