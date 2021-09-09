BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Declares Dividend of $3.20

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.1987 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $61.36 on Thursday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $76.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83.
About BOC Hong Kong
Featured Article: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.