Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Director Paul Keglevic Sells 10,223 Shares

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 943,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 132,774 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 121,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

