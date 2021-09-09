Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.75.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,899,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

