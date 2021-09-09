BOOM Market Capitalization Hits $5.02 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $97,659.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

