Boosted Finance Price Reaches $2.47 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $147,744.23 and $40,827.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00005292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00188177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.85 or 1.00612881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.45 or 0.07343347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00825112 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

