BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

BOX stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. 88,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,889 shares of company stock worth $1,136,240 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

