Bradley Louis Radoff Buys 28,624 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 28,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

RMCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 38,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

