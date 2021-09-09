Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Shares Up 5.3%

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.77. 232,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 310,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

Braskem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

