Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $404,030.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and approximately $404,030.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00170807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

