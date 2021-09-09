Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.60

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 35147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

BRDCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

