Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BHG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 599,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,868. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,056,972 shares of company stock valued at $36,026,568.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

