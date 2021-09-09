Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,646,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,598,000 after purchasing an additional 248,022 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,996,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,025. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

