BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 193,215 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,215 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.27% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $234,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $129.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.