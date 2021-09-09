BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 23,386 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Accenture worth $122,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.61.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.50. 11,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.99. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

