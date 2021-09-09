BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 235,419 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,419 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.11% of Bank of Montreal worth $72,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

