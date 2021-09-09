BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 80,352 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Shopify worth $281,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $38.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,515.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,515.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.03. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

