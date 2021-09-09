BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of SEA worth $80,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1,443.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 557,729 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $153,152,000 after buying an additional 521,594 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 16.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 56.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $13.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.48. 225,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.44. The firm has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $138.03 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

