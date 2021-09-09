BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 17,698 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $96,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $758.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,522,311. The stock has a market cap of $750.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.51 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

