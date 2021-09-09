BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,690 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.41% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $67,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after buying an additional 126,056 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,117. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

