BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 816,757 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.25% of TELUS worth $75,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TELUS by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in TELUS by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,237,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in TELUS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

NYSE TU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,781. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.91%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

