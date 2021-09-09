BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,008,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261,224 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Shaw Communications worth $87,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,560 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,412 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. 5,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

