BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $287.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.76 and its 200 day moving average is $268.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

