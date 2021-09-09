BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,507 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $118,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.75. 5,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

