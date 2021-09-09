BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $129.49 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900,318 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 66,248 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.31% of Electronic Arts worth $129,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $198,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $299,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,645 shares of company stock worth $7,494,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $142.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

