BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $136.81 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,910.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,737.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,442.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

